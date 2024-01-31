Open Menu

General Elections Postponed In PK-22 Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

General elections postponed in PK-22 Bajaur

The Returning Officer PK-22, Bajaur-IV on Wednesday notified the postponement of general elections in the constituency after killing of independent candidate Rehan Zeb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Returning Officer PK-22, Bajaur-IV on Wednesday notified the postponement of general elections in the constituency after killing of independent candidate Rehan Zeb.

The notification said that in the exercise of the power concerned upon him under section 73 of the Elections Act 2017, he terminated the proceedings of the general elections 2024 for PK-22 BAJAUR-IV with immediate effect.

