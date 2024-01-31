General Elections Postponed In PK-22 Bajaur
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
The Returning Officer PK-22, Bajaur-IV on Wednesday notified the postponement of general elections in the constituency after killing of independent candidate Rehan Zeb
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Returning Officer PK-22, Bajaur-IV on Wednesday notified the postponement of general elections in the constituency after killing of independent candidate Rehan Zeb.
The notification said that in the exercise of the power concerned upon him under section 73 of the Elections Act 2017, he terminated the proceedings of the general elections 2024 for PK-22 BAJAUR-IV with immediate effect.
Recent Stories
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024
PPP popular political party among masses
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day3 minutes ago
-
PPP popular political party among masses3 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination right3 minutes ago
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police13 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202413 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police11 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC11 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates12 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region12 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree10 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital10 minutes ago