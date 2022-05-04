UrduPoint.com

General Elections Should Be Held After Electoral Reforms: Senator Haideri

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

General elections should be held after electoral reforms: Senator Haideri

KALAT, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday said general elections should be held after electoral reforms in the country.

He expressed these views with media and people who came to greet him Eid-ul-Fitr here at his residence Jamia Shah Waliullah Kohang, Kalat.

Senator Haideri said the JUI-F's demand of free, fair and transparent elections was on record since the day one.

He said the country's economy was irreparably damaged by handing over the country to an incompetent party through rigging in the general elections 2018.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, serious steps were being taken to improve the economy.

To a query, he said the party wanted to see Maulana Fazl in the role of president but JUI-F would go with the majority's decision in that regard.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was working on foreign agenda and he would be dealt as per law of the land.

He said the PTI had violated the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi and unfortunately, some elements were defending this disgraceful incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Kalat Media Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.