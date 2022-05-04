General elections should be held after electoral reforms: Senator Haideri

KALAT, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday said general elections should be held after electoral reforms in the country.

He expressed these views with media and people who came to greet him Eid-ul-Fitr here at his residence Jamia Shah Waliullah Kohang, Kalat.

Senator Haideri said the JUI-F's demand of free, fair and transparent elections was on record since the day one.

He said the country's economy was irreparably damaged by handing over the country to an incompetent party through rigging in the general elections 2018.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, serious steps were being taken to improve the economy.

To a query, he said the party wanted to see Maulana Fazl in the role of president but JUI-F would go with the majority's decision in that regard.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was working on foreign agenda and he would be dealt as per law of the land.

He said the PTI had violated the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi and unfortunately, some elements were defending this disgraceful incident.