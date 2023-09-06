Open Menu

General Elections Should Be Held As Per Constitution: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

General elections should be held as per constitution: Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged that the general elections should be held according to the constitution so that the democratic government can solve the problems of the people.

He said that the PPP has taken the country out of crisis and moved towards stability in every difficult period.

He expressed these views while talking to PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Former Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Former Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Former Local Government Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah and PPP Women Wing Sindh chapter President Shagufta Jumani, who called on him in Bilawal House separately.

During the meetings, the political and economic situation of the country, public issues and organizational matters were discussed. The PPP Chairman said that his party is ready for the upcoming general elections and will participate in it vigorously.

While giving instructions to the party office-bearers and workers, he said that the Jiyalas should be mobilized throughout the country in connection with the preparations for the general elections. "The party's mother organization as well as all units should be ready to play their dynamic and effective role by ensuring the door-to-door election campaign," he instructed.

Bilawal said that it is not easy to get better results in the elections without the active participation of women in the democratic system. "Women should play their positive role in general elections across the country," he urged.

He also directed the concerned leaders of his party to fill the vacant party posts up to taluka/tehsil, union council and wards level immediately.

During the meeting, Murad Ali Shah told the party chairman that in view of the inflation and economic situation in the country, PPP's government in Sindh had allocated subsidies for public transport so that the fares would not increase in the worst case of inflation, but the caretaker government has stopped such subsidy, adding that the caretakers have also frozen the funds allocated for the development projects and also stopped the funds of the government hospitals of Sindh.

In his response to Murad Ali Shah's briefing, the Chairman of PPP said that solving the problems of the common man in the worst inflation should be the first priority of the administration. He demanded that the people be grinding in the mill of inflation and that the administration should take steps to provide all possible relief. "Putting public welfare projects in the cold storage in the current economic situation would also be against human rights," he added.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Man Nasir Women Murad Ali Shah All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

18 minutes ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

18 minutes ago
 Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

25 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

26 minutes ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

26 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

26 minutes ago
Governor pays homage to soldiers for making countr ..

Governor pays homage to soldiers for making country's defense invincible

26 minutes ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution: Solan ..

Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution: Solangi

32 minutes ago
 Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super F ..

Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super Fours

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious d ..

Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious designs in 1965 war

32 minutes ago
 Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan