General elections should be held as per constitution: Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged that the general elections should be held according to the constitution so that the democratic government can solve the problems of the people.

He said that the PPP has taken the country out of crisis and moved towards stability in every difficult period.

He expressed these views while talking to PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Former Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Former Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Former Local Government Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah and PPP Women Wing Sindh chapter President Shagufta Jumani, who called on him in Bilawal House separately.

During the meetings, the political and economic situation of the country, public issues and organizational matters were discussed. The PPP Chairman said that his party is ready for the upcoming general elections and will participate in it vigorously.

While giving instructions to the party office-bearers and workers, he said that the Jiyalas should be mobilized throughout the country in connection with the preparations for the general elections. "The party's mother organization as well as all units should be ready to play their dynamic and effective role by ensuring the door-to-door election campaign," he instructed.

Bilawal said that it is not easy to get better results in the elections without the active participation of women in the democratic system. "Women should play their positive role in general elections across the country," he urged.

He also directed the concerned leaders of his party to fill the vacant party posts up to taluka/tehsil, union council and wards level immediately.

During the meeting, Murad Ali Shah told the party chairman that in view of the inflation and economic situation in the country, PPP's government in Sindh had allocated subsidies for public transport so that the fares would not increase in the worst case of inflation, but the caretaker government has stopped such subsidy, adding that the caretakers have also frozen the funds allocated for the development projects and also stopped the funds of the government hospitals of Sindh.

In his response to Murad Ali Shah's briefing, the Chairman of PPP said that solving the problems of the common man in the worst inflation should be the first priority of the administration. He demanded that the people be grinding in the mill of inflation and that the administration should take steps to provide all possible relief. "Putting public welfare projects in the cold storage in the current economic situation would also be against human rights," he added.