General Elections To Be Conducted In Last Week Of January Next Year: ECP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2023 | 06:12 PM

General elections to be conducted in last week of January next year: ECP  

The development has taken place in a meeting of the election commission in Islamabad today which reviewed the work of delimitation of constituencies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the general elections will be conducted in the last week of January next year.

This came at a meeting of the election commission in Islamabad today which reviewed the work of delimitation of constituencies.

The Election Commission decided to publish the preliminary list of delimitation of Constituencies on the 27th of this month.

After hearing the objections and suggestions on the preliminary list, the final list of delimitation constituencies will be published on November 30.

On Sept 13, President Arif Alvi on Wednesday set November 6 as the official date for the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

This announcement came through a formal letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The decision to set the election date was preceded by a significant meeting earlier in the day, where Caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam emphasized the importance of holding the general elections for both the National and provincial assemblies simultaneously. This strategy aims to foster unity among the various federating units and prevent unnecessary financial burdens on the national treasury.

The law minister convened a meeting with provincial counterparts in Islamabad, where discussions revolved around various aspects of the forthcoming general elections. The central theme of these discussions was the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the elections are conducted with the utmost fairness, transparency, and adherence to democratic principles.

Throughout the meeting, all the attending law ministers underscored the paramount importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring the seamless execution of the electoral process. It was unanimously agreed that the constitution should be interpreted comprehensively, emphasizing that the Election Commission of Pakistan holds the exclusive authority for organizing and announcing the election dates.

The provincial law ministers reemphasized the significance of synchronizing the general elections for both the National and provincial assemblies, reiterating the need for harmony among the federating units and to prevent undue financial strain on the national treasury.

These discussions served as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to upholding the values of free and fair elections, aligning with the principles of democratic governance.

