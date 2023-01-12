General elections to be held after census, delimitation: The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, on Thursday, said that general elections in the country would be conducted after population census and subsequent fresh delimitation of electoral Constituencies.

The minister, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the digital school in Orangi Town of Karachi and later talking to media persons, said that a transparent and all-inclusive population census was a longstanding demand of MQM Pakistan as well as other political parties so that every citizen could be counted in.

The government has decided to conduct digital census and all the arrangements for the first-ever digital census in Pakistan have been completed, he said adding that the first phase of the census, data collection, would be completed in March while comprehensive census results would be available by the end August this year.

Following the census exercise, new delimitation would be carried out for the conduct of the next general elections, he maintained adding that general elections in the country could not be announced in haste and people who were dreaming of early election have to wait for the right time.

Amin ul Haque said that Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan was going to be united on the day as disgruntled leaders would join the party again and the entire leadership would move forward to contest jointly the next elections under a single election symbol of 'kite'.

Responding to a query he said that MQM is a democratic party that always stood with its workers, supporters and voters and won a number of elections on the symbol of kite. MQM-P will turn successful whenever there would be free and fair elections, he claimed adding that in past, less-known MQM workers knocked out Jamaat Islami leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and PTI's Ali Zaidi in elections and it was evident that MQM will be successful in future.

To another question, he said that MQM had reservations about delimitation for local government elections and it moved the apex courts in this regard while the Election Commission of Pakistan was also approached.

"We are of the opinion that every citizen must be counted in the census and his genuine representation should be ensured," he said adding that MQM was in favour of holding elections and it never opposed it but delimitation must be carried out afresh.

He said that the convener of MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has directed all in-charges of sectors and units of the party to be ready for the election process and participate vigorously.

Amin ul Haque responding to a query said that vistas of dialogue and discussions were always kept open in politics and following the principle MQM-P has been engaged in political dialogue.