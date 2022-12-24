General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Railways Minister says PTI has two provincial governments but both are not serving general public.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said elections will be held in the country at the stipulated time.

Addressing a news conference along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in Lahore on Saturday, he said the coalition government was formed through a constitutional change.

He said that we have saved Pakistan from becoming bankrupt.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to dissolve Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he could not do so.

A day earlier, Lahore High Court restored Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister.

Hearing the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's petition against his de-notification as Chief Minister by Punjab Governor in Lahore on Friday, the five member larger bench also restored the Provincial Cabinet.



The Honourable Court issued notices to the Punjab Governor, Attorney General and others, for next hearing on 11th of next month.

Earlier, during the hearing, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar presented an affidavit signed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, declaring that if Governor's notification is suspended, then Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved till the next hearing.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against an order issued by Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman to de-notify him as the Punjab Chief Minister.

In the petition, Parvez Elahi appealed to the court to declare the Governor's notification null and void.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman had de-notified Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi upon his failure to obtain vote of confidence from Provincial Assembly at the appointed day and time.

As per the order, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.