General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that general elections 2023 would be held as per the schedule of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

There would be no delay in the next elections after the dissolution of assemblies, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The elections should be held on time, he stated.

He further stated that coalition partners had a consensus to conduct elections within a 60 or 90-day period after the dissolution of assemblies.

Commenting on judicial respect in the country, he said Sharif family members had presented themselves before the courts in respect of the judiciary.

He said that false cases had been registered by PTI's last regime against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He said that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), always tried to escape from the court cases, adding PTI chief could not provide evidence to courts in Toshakhana and foreign funding cases.

The PTI leaders had adopted delaying tactics in judicial matters and cases, he added.