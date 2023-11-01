Open Menu

General Elections To Be Held In January: Khwaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 10:08 PM

General elections to be held in January: Khwaja Asif

Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Khwaja Muhammad Asif, announced on Wednesday that the general elections are scheduled to take place in January next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Khwaja Muhammad Asif, announced on Wednesday that the general elections are scheduled to take place in January next year.

Speaking to a private television channel, Asif emphasized the crucial role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in ensuring transparent elections.

Asif expressed the PML-N's full preparedness to participate in the upcoming general elections and expressed optimism about forming the next government with a majority of votes.

Touching upon the pressing issue of illegal Afghan immigrants, Asif pointed out that Pakistan is grappling with terrorism stemming from militants operating from Afghan territory.

He stressed the need to repatriate all illegal and non-registered Afghan individuals to their home country. Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan families for decades, and Asif urged European nations to accommodate those Afghan individuals who had worked for them.

Regarding the plight of innocent Palestinian children and women, Asif called upon the Muslim Ummah to unite and put a stop to Israeli forces' actions against the innocent people of Palestine. He mentioned the efforts of the Pakistani representative, Munir Akram, at the United Nations forum in raising the voice for the suffering Palestinian population subjected to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Militants United Nations Palestine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Gaza January Women Muslim TV All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Police foils bid to smuggle gutka in water tanker

Police foils bid to smuggle gutka in water tanker

2 minutes ago
 Police hands over recovered stolen mobile phones t ..

Police hands over recovered stolen mobile phones to owners

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

2 minutes ago
 PM invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Is ..

PM invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Islamabad for closer African tie ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A ush ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A ushers major milestone for UAE’ ..

40 minutes ago
 Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders ..

Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders: Caretaker Minister for Inter ..

20 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi welcomes first cruise liner commencing 2 ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes first cruise liner commencing 2023-2024 cruise season

55 minutes ago
 Alef Education highlights role of AI, climate educ ..

Alef Education highlights role of AI, climate education at GESS Dubai

55 minutes ago
 Efforts Underway to Boost Agricultural Sector in M ..

Efforts Underway to Boost Agricultural Sector in Mirpurkhas Division

20 minutes ago
 Saudi embassy recalls historic 1960 visit of Presi ..

Saudi embassy recalls historic 1960 visit of President Ayub Khan

20 minutes ago
 Scabies transmitted person to person through close ..

Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Dr Rajender

1 hour ago
 DC Larkana visits Eye department of CMC Hospital L ..

DC Larkana visits Eye department of CMC Hospital Larkana

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan