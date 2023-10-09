Open Menu

General Elections To Be Held In Mid-February, Nawaz Sharif To Lead PML-N: Raja Riaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 08:29 PM

General elections to be held in mid-February, Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N: Raja Riaz

Former opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) election campaign and the general elections would be held in mid of February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Former opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) election campaign and the general elections would be held in mid of February.

Addressing a press conference at his 'Dera' here, he said that he had joined the PML-N after thorough consideration and deliberation because Pakistan was facing multifaceted crises and only the PML-N supremo could drag the country out of prevailing situation.

He said that general elections would be held in mid of February and the PML-N was ready to contest it. The PML-N was a pro-people party and it would emerge as victorious with thumping majority during upcoming elections, he added.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) had enjoyed the power for about four years but failed to deliver and if PTI government was not ousted, the country might default.

Central leader PML-N/former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal also addressed the conference and congratulated Raja Riaz on joining the PML-N.

He said that Raja Riaz was sincere and loyal worker and such workers were a precious asset of the PML-N.

He said the PML-N had decided to arrange a mammoth public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on 21st October where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would address.

He said that a big caravan would also proceed from Faisalabad to Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif and participate in his public meeting.

Divisional President PML-N Hajji Akram Ansari, City President Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad and others were also present in the conference.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead February October Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Just ..

Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court

9 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on ment ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on mental health as 24% Pakistanis un ..

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

17 minutes ago
 Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five ..

Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five terrorists killed in Zhob oper ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment ..

IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment to private educational instit ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on Caretaker Chief Minister B ..

Sindh Governor calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Murad Khan ..

3 minutes ago
Court grants bail to former PTI MPA's brother

Court grants bail to former PTI MPA's brother

3 minutes ago
 AIOU aims to promote universal, low cost education ..

AIOU aims to promote universal, low cost education across country

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

Drug peddler held with 2.280kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 Minister Information emphasizes equal education op ..

Minister Information emphasizes equal education opportunities for children

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Federal General Budget ..

47 minutes ago
 52 smoke emitting factories sealed in one month

52 smoke emitting factories sealed in one month

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan