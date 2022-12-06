UrduPoint.com

General Elections To Be Held In October Next Year: Ahsan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 06, 2022 | 02:58 PM

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

The Minister has asked the PTI to return to the assemblies and become part of the electoral reforms process to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the general elections will be held in October next year.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he asked the PTI to return to the assemblies and become part of the electoral reforms process to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections.

He said the country cannot afford political crisis in the wake of next general elections.

Ahsan Iqbal said the country needs stability and continuity of policies to move forward in the right direction.

He said the people have rejected the campaign of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against state institutions and economic stability.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal October Media

Recent Stories

realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

28 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

43 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

1 hour ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

1 hour ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

2 hours ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.