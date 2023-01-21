General elections to be held on scheduled time: Murtaza Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday reiterated the general elections would be held on scheduled time adding that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was also rejected by their allied parties.

Responding to a point raised by the leader of the opposition in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem, he said that the previous PTI government miserably failed to continue national growth in 2018. Despite taking record loans, it did not launch any mega project in the country, he said.

He said now cost of ML-1 project had jumped to $.9.1 billion from $ 6 billion for delaying it for the last four years.

Abbasi said that political instability which was being created so the country could not sustain economically.

He challenged the PTI to present their performance to the masses.