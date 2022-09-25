UrduPoint.com

General Elections To Be Held On Time: Talal Ch

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

General Elections to be held on time: Talal Ch

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :General Elections would be held on time which the Federal government would deem fit for it, said former state minister/center leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhary.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Nawaz Sharif was dealt discriminately and disqualified only for "not receiving salary from his son" while on other hand lenient view was adopted for some blue-eyed persons.

He said that PMLN was a true political party which had deep roots among the masses.

Therefore, it could not be intimidated with the threats of long march, short march or protests.

He said that present government was striving to steer the country out of economic instability.

Talal said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage.

He said that PMLN leadership was politically mature and it would never use abusive language for opponents. "We are struggling for supremacy of law and constitution. We are not demanding any favor but we want equal treatment for all", he added.

