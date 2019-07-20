General elections to change destiny of tribal people: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said holding of general elections in merged districts would change the destiny of tribal people and provide them endless opportunities of prosperity and development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said holding of general elections in merged districts would change the destiny of tribal people and provide them endless opportunities of prosperity and development.

He said first ever general election was a historic event that would pave the way for development of tribal areas and would bring them into mainstream.

He said holding of general elections in merged districts is a milestone achievement aiming freedom and emancipation of tribal people.

Praising efforts of Pak Army for assisting peaceful holding elections, he said KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan was also in control room and monitoring election.

He said those who opposed merger were also contesting the elections. He also congratulated Federal and provincial government for their efforts to hold elections in tribal areas.