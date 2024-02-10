Open Menu

General Elections Witness Participation Of 60 Mln Voters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Approximately 60 million voters went to the polls on February 8 to elect their representatives in 265 National Assembly and 590 Provincial Assembly Constituencies in one of the country's most competitive political contests.

According to the preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), more than 1.1 million election officials performed election duties.

They ensured the integrity of voting and counting processes at the polling stations, which largely remained free of controversy.

Additionally, more than 0.7 million police and military officials stood guard across the country and outside polling stations, ensuring peace and order on Election Day.

FAFEN acknowledged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for setting in place a hassle-free process of accreditation for observers, indicative of the Commission's greater focus on increasing the transparency of electoral processes.

