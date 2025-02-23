General Hold-up/blockade Imposed By DIG Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Nasir Aftab, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, a general hold-up/blockade has been imposed by the police in all five districts of Larkana Range on Saturday.
To maintain law and order, verification of all suspicious individuals entering and exiting the districts was conducted at internal and external routes.
He stated that all SSPs during the blockade/general hold-up, hundreds of individuals and vehicles/motorcycles were verified on the spot using the CRI system and search app across the range's districts.
Police in all five districts conducted searches of vehicles at key points, verified individuals, and set up blockade points.
Checking was carried out by a large police force under the leadership of SDPOs, SHOs, and unit in-charges,he added.
