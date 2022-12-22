General hold-ups of Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Local police organised general hold-ups to raise high alerts against crimes and issue warnings to criminals to abandon their nefarious activities.

Following instructions of IG South Punjab, there was made snap-checking after escorting different areas of the city.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah asked the security staff to remain on high alert while performing duties in accordance with the SOPs devised to accomplish the task.

Further giving instructions, he instructed to keep eyes on suspicious people and not disturb commoners without the required reason. The aim of the hold-up was to control crimes and discourage criminals from unleashing criminal activities in any part of the district, he maintained.