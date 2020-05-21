UrduPoint.com
General Hospital Closes Orthopedic Ward After 18 Doctors Tested Positive For Coronavirus

General Hospital closes orthopedic ward after 18 doctors tested positive for Coronavirus

The doctors have been working at Orthopedic Ward of the Hospital which administration says has been closed initially for three days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) At least 18 doctors of Lahore’s General Hospital tested positive for Coronavirus, the sources said here on Thursday.

They said the doctors were working at General Hospital’s orthopedic ward.

“The Orthopedic ward has been closed initially for three days after 18 doctors tested positive for Coronavirus,” an official close to Medical Superintendent (MS) General Hospital said.

They said that the Orthopedic Ward head had written a letter to Principal, saying that the remaining of the doctors have been quarantined and the ward should be closed for at least 10 days.

Following reports of surge in Coronavirus cases, General Hospital MS Mahmood Tariq initially closed orthopedic ward for three days and disinfected it to contain further spread.

“Three doctors and two nurses of the Institute of Neuroscience are also among the persons who tested positive for Coronavirus,” the sources said.

The doctors and paramedical staff played the role of frontline heroes in fight against Coronavirus and saved many lives across the country.

