General Hospital, Getz Pharma organize medical camp at PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Peshawar General Hospital, in partnership with the KP Government and Getz Pharma, organized a dedicated medical camp at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for World Diabetes Day for 250 journalists and their families.

The camp was designed to spread awareness and provide essential diabetes diagnostics and treatment to promote better health management within the media community.

The initiative was led by Dr. AH Aamir, consultant Endocrinologist at PGH, whose leadership ensured thorough screenings, expert guidance, and valuable educational support for participants.

Dr. Malik Javed Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer PGH, played a crucial role in emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and prevention.

His active participation in the awareness session and a powerful address during the press conference highlighted PGH’s commitment to public health and education.

This collaborative effort reflects the hospital’s dedication to community health initiatives and proactive healthcare solutions that extend beyond clinical boundaries.

