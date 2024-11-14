Open Menu

General Hospital, Getz Pharma Organize Medical Camp At PPC

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

General Hospital, Getz Pharma organize medical camp at PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Peshawar General Hospital, in partnership with the KP Government and Getz Pharma, organized a dedicated medical camp at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for World Diabetes Day for 250 journalists and their families.

The camp was designed to spread awareness and provide essential diabetes diagnostics and treatment to promote better health management within the media community.

The initiative was led by Dr. AH Aamir, consultant Endocrinologist at PGH, whose leadership ensured thorough screenings, expert guidance, and valuable educational support for participants.

Dr. Malik Javed Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer PGH, played a crucial role in emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and prevention.

His active participation in the awareness session and a powerful address during the press conference highlighted PGH’s commitment to public health and education.

This collaborative effort reflects the hospital’s dedication to community health initiatives and proactive healthcare solutions that extend beyond clinical boundaries.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

1 hour ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

4 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

5 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan