General meeting of CKMC to be held on June 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday 10, at 3:00 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building at the M.A Jinnah Road Karachi.

This was announced in a statement on Saturday.