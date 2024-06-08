Open Menu

General Meeting Of CKMC To Be Held On June 10

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM

General meeting of CKMC to be held on June 10

The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday 10, at 3:00 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building at the M.A Jinnah Road Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday 10, at 3:00 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building at the M.A Jinnah Road Karachi.

This was announced in a statement on Saturday.

