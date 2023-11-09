General meeting of KMC council postponed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, which was scheduled to be held on Friday (November 10, 2023) at 11 o'clock in the council hall, KMC Building, has been postponed.

The decision to this effect was made on the directive of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a statement on Thursday. The next date will be announced later.