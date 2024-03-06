Open Menu

General Meeting Of The KMC Council To Be Held On March 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:14 PM

The adjourned general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on March 07 at 2:30 PM, in the Council Hall of the Jamshed Nasserwanji Building (KMC Building) at M.A Jinnah Road, Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the meeting.

Among the important points included in the agenda of the meeting are the approval of giving "Tamgha Karachi with cash reward" to those who have rendered significant services to the city and the improvement of the medical services provided by the KMC.

Renovation of KMC parks and installation of solar system, collection of valet parking fee through charged parking department, Upgrading the posts of Program Officer (BS-17) in the schedule of establishment, naming the pediatric department of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as Wasila Jahan Pediatric Department, amending the method of appointment of Pesh Imam.

Approval to increase the amount of imprest account is included while other matters will be presented in the meeting with the permission of the chair.

