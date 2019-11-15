UrduPoint.com
General Officer Commanding (GoC) Malakand Division Arranges Visit To Arund Sector For Swat Students

General Officer Commanding (GoC) Malakand Division arranges visit to Arund sector for Swat students

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : General Officer Commanding (GoC) Malakand division Major General Ejaz Mirza Friday took male and female students of Swat to Pak-Afghan border, Arund sector in Chitral for briefing on dormant explosive material and its clearance, searching of buried explosive material and firing exercise.

An official press release issued here said the students were engaged in shooting exercise and were also briefed about ways to search buried explosive materials.

The students appreciated the initiatives of GoC Malakand division for arranging the visit and said that Pak Army has restored normal life in Swat, protected the borders and made the future of Swat youth bright.

They assured full support to Pak Army on all fronts and said that such efforts of GoC would promote positive image of Pak Army and remove misunderstandings of masses.

