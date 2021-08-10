General parade held at District Police Lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :On the special directions of Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Inaam Ghani, the general police parade was held here at District Police Lines Bahawalpur.

The personnel of District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Traffic Police participated in the general police parade.

DSP (Organized Crimes), Nadeem Afzaal inspected general parade, march past and turn out. He also inspected the police vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district police lines helping in fitness of police personnel.