General parade held at Police Line Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Following the instructions of the Inspector General Police, Punjab, a general parade of Bahawalpur district police was held at District Police Line Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, Inspector General Police, Punjab office had directed to organise the general parade of the district police in every district of the province.

The general parade was attended by the personnel of the District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Traffic Police. Senior police officials inspected the general parade and the police vehicles at MT Section at the police line.

The general parade focused to maintain the physical fitness of police officials and personnel, the spokesman concluded.