General Parade Held At Police Lines

Published January 25, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, general parade of police officers and personnel was organized at police lines Bahawalpur.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following the instructions received from Inspector General Police, Punjab Office, the DPO Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed to organize general parade of different sections of police in Bahawalpur district.

The general parade was participated in by Elite Force, District Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Force and others. On the occasion, police vehicles were also examined. The police personnel were directed to pay attention towards their physical fitness.

