General parade held at Police Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :On special directives of Inspector General of Police IGP Capt Arif Nawaz, a general parade was held here at police lines to show discipline in police ranks on Monday.

According to police spokesman, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honor to SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar.

SPs, SDPOs and SHOs participated in the general parade, while district police officials, Elite force, Dolphin force and City Traffic Police (CTP) also attended the general parade.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said it was responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of masses.

He said strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing in their duties.