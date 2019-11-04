General parade held at Police Lines

On the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, the capital city police on Monday held a general parade here at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police ranks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :On the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, the capital city police on Monday held a general parade here at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police ranks.

Smartly turned out contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karar Hussain, conducted the parade.

On the occasion, SP Iqbal Town Muhammad Ajmal inspected the general parade and checked turn-out of policemen, who took part in the parade.

He said the purpose of general parade was to further improve turn-out and discipline in the force.