UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Parade Held At Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:08 PM

General parade held at Police Lines

On the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, the capital city police on Monday held a general parade here at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police ranks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :On the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, the capital city police on Monday held a general parade here at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police ranks.

Smartly turned out contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karar Hussain, conducted the parade.

On the occasion, SP Iqbal Town Muhammad Ajmal inspected the general parade and checked turn-out of policemen, who took part in the parade.

He said the purpose of general parade was to further improve turn-out and discipline in the force.

Related Topics

Lahore Police CIA Traffic

Recent Stories

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted from jail t ..

7 minutes ago

Economic freefall fuelled political instability: M ..

8 minutes ago

One Health Day observed at UVAS

23 minutes ago

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani assumed charge of UVAS Vice ..

23 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Bilawal demands Sheikh Rasheed's ..

25 minutes ago

Dollar loses 01 paisa against rupee

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.