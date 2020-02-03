General parade held at Police Lines

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A general parade was held at Police Line on the special directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir here on Monday, a police spokesman said.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the SP Rawal Division Mazhar Iqbal.

Later, the SP Rawal Division visited different offices established in Police Line.

SDPO Civil Lines Banish Fatima, SHOs participated in the general parade.

Besides district police officials, Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and City Traffic Police personnel also attended the general parade.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that it was responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

SP said that basic aim to conduct general parade has to boost the moral of the force.