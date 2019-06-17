UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Parade Held At Police Lines Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:05 PM

General Parade held at Police Lines Bahawalpur

General Parade was held at Police Lines Bahawalpur here on Monday on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :General Parade was held at Police Lines Bahawalpur here on Monday on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz.

A smart contingent of Punjab Police presented Guard of Honor to SP Headquarters Saleem Khan Niazi. March past was held in which personnel from Traffic Police and Elite Force also participated. SP Headquarters inspected the parade.

