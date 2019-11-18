General parade held at police lines in Bahawalpur

On the directives of Inspector General Police Punjab, general parade of police personnel was held at police lines Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Police Punjab, general parade of police personnel was held at police lines Bahawalpur.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the directives of IGP Punjab, general parades were being held at every police lines in the province.

He said that Superintendent Police (Investigation) Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi inspected the general parade that was participated in by district police, traffic police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and other police personnel.

The police personnel presented salute to SP (Investigation). The senior police officials checked turn out of the police personnel and also inspected police vehicles.