General parade held at Police Lines in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A general parade was held here on Monday at Police Lines to show discipline in police ranks, a police spokesman said.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the City Police Officer (CPO) Capt. Muhammad Faisal Rana.

Divisional Superintendents of Police, DSPs and SHOs participated in the general parade.

Besides district police officials, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and City Traffic Police personnel also attended the general parade.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that it was responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people and police officers and should make all out effort to net the criminals.

He said that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

He directed the police officers to deal with the masses in a polite manner.

The CPO also awarded the certificates of appreciation to two ASIs namely Jamal and Sajjad on excellent performance during the parade.