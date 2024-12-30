General parade held to improve discipline, fitness in police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, a general parade was organized at the Police Lines here on Monday.

It was inspected by DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar, accompanied by Line Officer Tariq Gillani and other officials.

The general parade was participated in by Elite Force, District Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Force and Ladies Police. During the parade, DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar emphasizing the importance of such events in boosting the morale and enhancing the force’s capabilities.The Primary goal of the parade was to improve physical fitness, professional skills, and discipline among police personnel, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively. Syed Ali Jafar urged the officers to prioritize public service as their core duty.