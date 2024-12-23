General Parade Held To Improve Discipline In Police
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
On the instructions of CPO DIG Kamran Adil, a general parade was held at police lines here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) On the instructions of CPO DIG Kamran Adil, a general parade was held at police lines here on Monday.
The parade, attended by district police and elite force contingents was witnessed by the ASP Gulberg, DSP Headquarters and DSP Kotwali. The ASP Gulberg inspected the parade and checked the turnout of the personnel.
After this, police contingents passed while saluting in front of the salute platform.
Addressing the personnel, police officers said that the aim of the general parade is to improve the turnout and discipline of the police.
They said that Faisalabad police would be an exemplary police. The basic objective of the police is dedication to service, people-friendly, equal application of law.
They said that there should be discipline within the police, adding that the aim of the police is to restore law & order. Now the parade will be held regularly every week, they said.
Later, the ASP Gulberg met with the in-charges of all departments and directed them to work with good faith and honesty.
Recent Stories
Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..
CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn
IESCO issues power suspension programme
11 convicts of May 9 cases transferred to Central Jail Lahore
After India, extraordinary bond between human-crane replicated in Pakistan
General parade held to improve discipline in police
Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee
Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast Africa and Central Asia'
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital
Pakistani team, including SAU, secures 2nd position in Huawei ICT Regional Final ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organizations in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn1 minute ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme5 minutes ago
-
11 convicts of May 9 cases transferred to Central Jail Lahore1 minute ago
-
After India, extraordinary bond between human-crane replicated in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
General parade held to improve discipline in police1 minute ago
-
Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day19 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Gymkhana Club elections on 27th21 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan21 minutes ago
-
Transfers, postings in Punjab prisons dept21 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts Christmas celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Pharmacy looted22 minutes ago