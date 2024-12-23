General parade held to improve discipline in police

On the instructions of CPO DIG Kamran Adil, a general parade was held at police lines here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) On the instructions of CPO DIG Kamran Adil, a general parade was held at police lines here on Monday.

The parade, attended by district police and elite force contingents was witnessed by the ASP Gulberg, DSP Headquarters and DSP Kotwali. The ASP Gulberg inspected the parade and checked the turnout of the personnel.

After this, police contingents passed while saluting in front of the salute platform.

Addressing the personnel, police officers said that the aim of the general parade is to improve the turnout and discipline of the police.

They said that Faisalabad police would be an exemplary police. The basic objective of the police is dedication to service, people-friendly, equal application of law.

They said that there should be discipline within the police, adding that the aim of the police is to restore law & order. Now the parade will be held regularly every week, they said.

Later, the ASP Gulberg met with the in-charges of all departments and directed them to work with good faith and honesty.