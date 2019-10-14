UrduPoint.com
General Parade Held To Show Discipline In Police Ranks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz, a general parade was held at police lines to show the discipline in police ranks here on Monday, police spokesman informed.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honor to the SSP Operation Tariq Walliat .

SPs, SDPOs and SHO's participated in the general parade. Besides, District police officials, Elite Force, Dolphin force and City Traffic Police also attended the general parade.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operation said it is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of police.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing in their duties.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

