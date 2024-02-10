General Polls 2024: Independent candidates dominate mainstream political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The general elections 2024 witnessed a rare happening in democratic history of the country as independent candidates achieved a significant dominance over the mainstream political parties especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, as per the results issued by the Election commission of Pakistan by Friday midnight.

According to the available results (Form-47) of 231 National Assembly constituencies, independent candidates managed to secure 94 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 63, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) 50, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) two, Istehqam-e-Pakistan Party (IPPP) two, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan 14, Grand Democratic Alliance one, Pakistan Muslim League-Zia one, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) one and PML three seats.

Out of 294 Punjab Assembly-seat results, independent candidates bagged 135 seats, PML-N 1329, PPPP 10, Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan one, IPP one, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) seven and PML-Z one.

For the Sindh Assembly, PPPP secured 83 seats, independent candidates 14, MQM-P 26, GDA two, and Jamaat-e-Islami two, out of the total 127 constituencies’ results announced by the time of filing of this update.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, independent candidates so far clinched 89 provincial assembly seats, PML-N 5, PPPP three, JUI seven, JI three, Awami National Party (ANP) and PTIP one each, out of 105 seats.

In Balochistan, PML-N secured nine seats, PPPP 12, JUI eight, Independent candidates five, JI one, Awami National Party two and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) four, and one each by Balochistan National Party-Awami and National Party (NP), as per the results announced for 43 seats so far.

Polling for the General Election 2024 concluded overall in a peaceful manner on Thursday at 5 pm after commencing simultaneously across the country at 8 am. The nine-hour polling continued without any break to provide maximum time

to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures. The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies.

The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 Constituencies out of overall 859; however, due to the death of the candidate, voting was not held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22, and PK 91.

It was the 5th consecutive general poll for the transfer of power by one democratic set-up to another since the dawn of the 21st century (2002-2024), reflecting the nation’s solid commitment to democracy, democratic values, and norms. The polls were held overall in a smooth and peaceful manner as no major untoward incident was reported throughout the country on election day with active participation of the citizens who came out in droves to exercise their right to vote for electing candidates of their choice.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ensured elaborate arrangements in collaboration with security departments and other state institutions to conduct the election in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner across the country.