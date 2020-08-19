UrduPoint.com
General Practitioners Training Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The health department with the cooperation of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has launched training for general practitioners on the treatment of pneumonia and diarrhea in children under five years of age.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, CEO Health Sargodha Dr Rai Samiullah, said that diarrhea season was on and cases of pneumonia were being reported, so therefore, it was considered necessary to update the knowledge of the general practitioner and provide training on the types and treatment of pneumonia and diarrhea.

Sessions Trainer Associate Professor Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Arshad and DHQ Teaching Hospital Pulmonologist and President PMA Sargodha Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich briefed the participants about symptoms and treatment of cough, pneumonia, diarrhea and treatment in detail of corona in children under five years of age.

He said that 50, out of 1,000 newborns in Pakistan still die dueto pneumonia and diarrhea, therefore, it was important to be fullyaware of the diagnosis of these diseases.

More Stories From Pakistan

