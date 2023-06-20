General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques provides over 14 electronic services for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, striving to digitize and make use of technology, has offered pilgrims over 14 electronic services this Hajj season, 1444 Hijri, including applications for navigation, dhikr and the Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, striving to digitize and make use of technology, has offered pilgrims over 14 electronic services this Hajj season, 1444 Hijri, including applications for navigation, dhikr and the Holy Quran.

The presidency has activated its official social media accounts to communicate with pilgrims and introduce to them the Hajj services, programs and initiatives, SPA reported.

It also contacted various media outlets to broadcast documentaries, television and radio programs showcasing the Kingdom's efforts in serving the two holy mosques and educating and enriching the experience of visitors by holding physical and virtual exhibitions.