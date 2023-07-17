The General Presidency for the Affairs of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Al-Nabawi, in an endeavor to uphold the sanctity and splendor of the Holy Kaaba, has taken significant strides in the preparation for transforming its cover with absolute certainty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Al-Nabawi, in an endeavor to uphold the sanctity and splendor of the Holy Kaaba, has taken significant strides in the preparation for transforming its cover with absolute certainty.

The process involves a meticulous assessment of the skills and experience of all participating teams, comprising craftsmen, engineers, and technicians. Moreover, special training sessions have been conducted to equip the 15 employees involved in the transformation and verification of the cover's quality.

Making a significant announcement, Engineer Amjad Al-Hazmi, the Under-Secretary of King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kaaba, revealed that the complex had successfully completed all essential preparations to undertake the transformation of the Kaaba's cover as the new Islamic year, 1445 Hijri, approaches.

Al-Hazmi assured that the transformation would be executed in strict accordance with comprehensive operational plans, ensuring it was not only completed on time but also adhered to the highest standards of excellence.

He proudly expressed confidence in the complex's employees, highlighting their required capabilities, expertise, and precision, which would undoubtedly result in an awe-inspiring and magnificent appearance for the new Kaaba cover.

Focusing on the care and preservation of the Kaaba's Kiswa (cloth covering), Fahad Al-Jabri, the Director of General Administration, shared the administration's proactive approach to organizing training sessions and garnering cooperation from all departments.

These training initiatives aimed to enhance the abilities and skills of the employees, ensuring they were fully equipped to carry out their duties with utmost effectiveness and to develop additional skills as needed, he added.

Al-Jabri concluded with an assurance of the General Administration's unwavering dedication to the meticulous care of the Kaaba's Kiswa, with high expectations from its employees to fulfill their responsibilities diligently and efficiently.

He said the training sessions were being conducted daily, dedicating approximately four hours each day with 15 participants. Additionally, seven cranes had been strategically allocated to various directions surrounding the Holy Kaaba to facilitate the transformation process, he maintained.

The emphasis on rigorous training and preparation stemmed from the direct guidance and directives of the esteemed Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, the General President of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Al-Nabawi, and Assistant General President, King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kaaba, Engineer Sultan bin Ati Al-Qurashi, and Under-Secretary of King Abdulaziz Complex, Engineer Amjad bin Eid Al-Hazmi. This continuous adherence to their esteemed leadership ensured the effective management of the affairs of the two holy mosques, reflecting a profound commitment to their sacred preservation.