General public should cooperate for prevent the spread of virus: Nuzhat Pathan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nuzhat Pathan on Wednesday said that the general public should cooperate with the authorities and play proactive role to prevent the spread of virus.

Talking to a private news channel she said unfortunately 90% of people are not observing any precautionary measure. This is a very alarming situation and it may bring catastrophic consequences.

She said the authorities cannot control the situation solely. It is our social responsibility to stay conscious and observe precautionary measures to avoid any damage.

While the government is doing great efforts to provide best medical facilities to the people however the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be defeated without people's cooperation.

She has also urged the people to maintain social distancing during Eid holidays as the threat of the virus still remains and it could spread further. The lockdown was eased keeping in view the economic situation of people, she added.

Replaying to a question Nuzhat Pathan said if precautionary measures are ignored, the virus will spread and the government would be compelled to take tough decisions.

It is high time to observe all preventive measures to stay safe, she added.