General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM
General (Retired) Tariq Shafi Chak Chief Operating Officer Sardar Group visited Faisalabad and had an exclusive meeting with Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) General (Retired) Tariq Shafi Chak Chief Operating Officer Sardar Group visited Faisalabad and had an exclusive meeting with Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
They discussed opportunities for major investment in the textile sector on behalf of Sardar Tanvir Illyas Khan, former Prime Minister AJK.
Major (Retired) Taseer Ikram Rana, Chairman Loyal Warriors and his team were also present during this meeting.
Dr Khurram Tariq briefed Tariq Shafi about the prevailing economic situation and investment opportunities in new and innovative sectors.
