UrduPoint.com

General Sahir Shamshad Assumes Charge As CJCSC

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

General Sahir Shamshad assumes charge as CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :In an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumed the appointment as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, besides a large number of serving and retired officers from tri-services, the ceremony was also attended by former chairmen Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

A smartly turned-out Joint Services guard contingent presented salute as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee arrived at the venue.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reviewed the guard of honour and March past.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

17 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

17 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

17 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.