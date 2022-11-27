General Sahir Shamshad assumes charge as CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :In an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumed the appointment as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, besides a large number of serving and retired officers from tri-services, the ceremony was also attended by former chairmen Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

A smartly turned-out Joint Services guard contingent presented salute as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee arrived at the venue.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reviewed the guard of honour and March past.