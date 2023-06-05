General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgrims on various issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness in Hajj and Umrah for Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is preparing to provide awareness and guidance services during this Hajj season for 1444 Hijri by equipping Islamic awareness centers and field cabins in Makkah, other holy sites and praying areas in the central area, next to Kaabah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness in Hajj and Umrah for Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is preparing to provide awareness and guidance services during this Hajj season for 1444 Hijri by equipping Islamic awareness centers and field cabins in Makkah, other holy sites and praying areas in the central area, next to Kaabah.

Secretary-General for Islamic Awareness in Hajj and Umrah Sheikh Mohsen Al-Harthy stressed that a number of preachers are assigned to answer pilgrims' questions; they will provide this service from booths situated at Al-Jaranah Mosque, in central area praying areas, and at the mosques of Makkah and holy sites, Saudi Press Agency reported.

These preachers will deliver sermons, lessons and lectures. At the same time, monitors will be installed at mosques and praying areas to broadcast awareness messages in several languages.

Al-Harthy said that modern technology has been adopted to raise awareness of pilgrims through the e-library that has thousands of religious books, and free phone calls with automated responses to pilgrims' questions may be made at 8002451000 round the clock to obtain correct information about Hajj and Umrah rituals in 10 international languages.

iPads have been activated for the "fatwa" service to answer questions via visual broadcasting. Text messages (SMS) are also sent to pilgrims' mobile phones, in addition to broadcasting guidelines for pilgrims through this awareness program launched by the Minister of Islamic Affairs, broadcast by a group of scholars and preachers via the ministry's account on YouTube.