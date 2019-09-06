General Secretary PTI pays tribute to martyrs

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Central General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Friday paid tribute to martyrs in his Pakistan Defence Day message.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was the custodian of martyrs and nobody would be allowed to violate our integrity and sovereignty,said a press release issued by the PTI Central Media Department.

Aamir Mehmood Kiani expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren saying that extremist Modi government's atrocities against innocent Kashmiris was exposed.

He said that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiri brethren.

He said that PTI delegation led by him had met martyred families on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and delivered a special message of prime minister.

