General store gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A general store was reduced to ashes Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in a general store at Qaim Sain Road in Jameel Town due to a short-circuit.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire undercontrol after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.