Open Menu

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah Today

Ijaz Ahmad Published January 16, 2024 | 09:08 PM

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah today

COAS was briefed about production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and export potential

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah today. COAS was briefed about production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and export potential.

COAS witnessed wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials.

While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan. “Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self reliance and latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Technology Progress Industry

Recent Stories

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WH ..

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO

10 minutes ago
 Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Kar ..

Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

19 minutes ago
 Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires inducti ..

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

23 minutes ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

23 minutes ago
 National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Mu ..

National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

17 minutes ago
Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC ..

Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

17 minutes ago
 LESCO issues load management schedule for next two ..

LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days

17 minutes ago
 Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

3 hours ago
 164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, fiv ..

164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan

17 minutes ago
 From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born ..

From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan