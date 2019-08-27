UrduPoint.com
General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman Of Chinese Central Military Commission Visits Air Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:25 PM

General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission visits Air Headquarters

Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission General Xu Qiliang on Tuesday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad and met Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission General Xu Qiliang on Tuesday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad and met Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, said a press release issued by PAF.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented guard of honour to worthy guest.

The visiting dignitary laid floral wreath on the martyrs monument to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF.

Later on, the distinguished guest called on the Air Chief in his office.

Various matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed in the meeting.

Both leaders showed their satisfaction on the existing enviable cooperation between PAF and PLAAF, and reiterated their resolve to take this cooperation to further heights.

