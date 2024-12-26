Open Menu

Generous Book Donation To UoS Enhances Academic Resources:

December 26, 2024

Generous book donation to UoS enhances academic resources:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha received a remarkable contribution through a generous donation of 100 international edition books, valued at Rs 1.6 million, by Mr. Ahmad Bilal, a local businessman and philanthropist.

This initiative aimed to enhance the learning experience for postgraduate students and underscores the vital role of community involvement in educational advancement.

The donation reflects Mr. Bilal's commitment to advancing education, a value deeply rooted in his family's legacy of academic service. His late mother was the Principal of Federal school Sargodha, and his father, Malik Hanif, was a retired Principal of Government College of Commerce, Sargodha.

The donation was made through the Mushtri Khanum Foundation, a charitable organization established in memory of his late mother.

During the book handover ceremony, Mr. Ahmad Bilal expressed his admiration for the University of Sargodha's academic excellence and ongoing advancements. He praised the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, stating, “His unwavering commitment to the university is a testament to its progress and rising position in global university rankings.”

The Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and faculty members expressed profound gratitude for Mr. Bilal's support, recognizing the significance of such initiatives in fostering academic growth and innovation.

This contribution highlights the importance of community involvement in higher education and sets a precedent for others to contribute to educational development.

