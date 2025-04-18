Open Menu

Generous Businessman Distributes Free Plots Among Poor People On His Son's Wedding In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Generous businessman distributes free plots among poor people on his son's wedding in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a generous businessman father distributed dozens of plots worth millions of rupees free of charge to deserving poor people, orphans, widows and his workers at his son's wedding.

The wedding celebrations also began with a lavish dinner in honor of the children of Sweet Home, workers of Mehria Town, students, and scholars.

The wedding ceremony of Hafiz Malik Atif Javed and the managing director of Mehria Town, the son of Malik Javed Akhtar, the chairman of Mehria Town, the largest international standard residential society in Attock, turned into a grand spiritual gathering with the recitation of the Quran and the sounds of blessings and peace along with the mehfil of Naat Rasool Maqbool.

After a gathering of Naat and Durood O Salam on the beautiful lawn of the spacious farmhouse of Chairman Mehria Town, Malik Javed Akhtar, Director Mehria Town, Malik Rehan Khan, suddenly announced the distribution of plots on behalf of Chairman Malik Javed Akhtar, leaving hundreds of participants stunned.

Malik Javed Akhtar distributed four marlas plots to the deserving people of his native village Humak, while valuable four marlas plots were distributed to the employees and daily wage workers of Mehria Town Private Limited in Attock city. On this occasion, the faces of the lucky people who received the plots were filled with joy.

Malik Ahmed Javed Akhtar, Sheikh Ajmal Mahmood, former Chairman Attock Municipality Nasir Mahmood Sheikh, Sajada Nashin Bagh Nilab Pir Sajjad Hussain Shah Bukhari, Malik Shamim Khan, Chairman Attock Press Club Registered Sheikh Faisal Javed, senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, Media Coordinator Mehria Town Muhammad Asim, Malik Riazuddin Awan, Malik Rehan, Malik Idrees Khan Hamak, Malik Naveed Hamak, Sheikh Hamid Mahmood, Malik Khalid Mahmood Humak, Malik Rab Nawaz Hayat Advocate, Qazi Muhammad Farooq, along with social and religious figures and leading figures of the Malik community attended the ceremony. District Khatib Allama Ghulam Muhammad Siddiqui and Tahir Shah of Dawat-e-Islami also addressed the event.

