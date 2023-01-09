Generous outpouring of pledges in 1st plenary session of Geneva conference: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the first plenary session of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan had culminated in the generous outpouring of pledges from the international community totalling of $8.57 billion to carry out rebuilding and reconstruction efforts in the flood-ravaged Pakistan.

"EU pledged $93 million, Germany $88 million, China $100 million, IsDB (Islamic Development Bank) $4.2 Billion, WB (World Bacnk) $2 billion, Japan $77 million, ADB (Asian Development Bank) $1.5 billion, USAID $100 million, France $345 million, total $8.

57 billion, in line with collaborative vision of coalition of willing," she said in a series of tweets.

The minister said the secondary plenary session would commence shortly.

The International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, has brought together heads of government, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the Government of Pakistan to deal with the enormous challenge of post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation.