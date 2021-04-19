UrduPoint.com
Generous Sikh Shopkeeper Sells Groceries Without Profit In Ramzan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Generous Sikh shopkeeper sells groceries without profit in Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Keeping alive his tradition of generosity and religious harmony, Naranjan Singh, a shopkeeper belonging to the Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district was proving groceries to his Muslim brethren at subsidized rates by giving up his profits every year during the month of Ramzan.

Talking to the media, Singh said the people could earn money during 11 months of the year but there was an opportunity to earn prayers of others through volunteer services and help out others in this holy month.

The people visiting Nranjan's shop seemed quite happy and surprised to see goods being sold at such cheaper rates however the shopkeepers in the area were worried about the effects the slashed prices were having on their sales.

Singh owns a decades-old grocery store located in Jamrud Bazaar where food items were sold without profit every year out of reverence for the month of Ramzan.

Despite the discounts, the Sikh shopkeeper has to pay out-of-pocket expenses for the shop's rent and wages of laborers due to forgoing of profits in Ramzan—a generous move highly appreciated by the buyers.

A buyer said Naranjan Singh was a role model in the society where businessmen were often involved in price gouging as well as hoarding essential food items especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

